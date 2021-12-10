Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 473 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Itron were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Itron by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after buying an additional 267,210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Itron by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Argus reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,560 shares of company stock worth $273,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $65.00 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

