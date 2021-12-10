Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 159.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.