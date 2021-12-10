Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 1,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 704,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

