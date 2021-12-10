Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

