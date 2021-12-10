Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 3.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.14. 1,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,249,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

