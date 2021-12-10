Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

