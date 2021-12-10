Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.87 and last traded at $92.93. 1,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

