PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in PulteGroup by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,356,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 5,371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 615,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

PulteGroup stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.