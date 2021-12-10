Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,286,000 after buying an additional 507,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,093,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

