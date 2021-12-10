BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

