VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $46.21 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

