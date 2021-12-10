Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) vs. International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Head to Head Analysis

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xponential Fitness and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.68 -$897.89 million $1.06 24.11

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xponential Fitness and International Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 International Game Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41%

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats International Game Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

