Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 161.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of AZZ worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in AZZ by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

