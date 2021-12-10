Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter valued at $1,738,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter valued at $406,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 521,900 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.