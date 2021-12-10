Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

OFC stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.