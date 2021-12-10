Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

OFC stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

