Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underweight rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in HUYA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 233,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

