Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

MILE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Metromile has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILE. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Metromile by 829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metromile by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metromile by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Metromile by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 718,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metromile by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 491,570 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

