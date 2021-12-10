Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.61 Million Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

