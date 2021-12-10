Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,295 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

