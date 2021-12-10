Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report sales of $469.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the lowest is $464.70 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT opened at $191.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

