Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.94 Million Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 81,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.76 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.14 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

