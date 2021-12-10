Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

