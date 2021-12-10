Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 20,576 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $154,408,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.