Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells $1,210,619.48 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ADSK opened at $267.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.