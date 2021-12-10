Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Sells $1,324,775.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

