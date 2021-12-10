Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of PC Connection worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PC Connection by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter worth $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

PC Connection stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,607 shares of company stock valued at $454,101. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

