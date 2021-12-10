Credit Suisse Group Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $40.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

CNM stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $31,083,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

