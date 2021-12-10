Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

