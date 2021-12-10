Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.43.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of 26.75. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $346,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

