Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Neutral

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.