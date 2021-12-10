Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Cowen

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

ARBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

