Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -216.43 and a beta of 0.70. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,518 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

