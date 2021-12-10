Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,854 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $82.83 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $62.99 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

