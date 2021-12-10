RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 493.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of RPC worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,244,719 shares of company stock worth $10,231,441. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $964.29 million, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.98.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.