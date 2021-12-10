State Street Corp Makes New $228,000 Investment in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTEK stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 5.72.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

