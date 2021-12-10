State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GSI Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.05 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $167,961.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

