17,930 Shares in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of Battalion Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BATL opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

In other news, COO Daniel P. Rohling acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $80,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL).

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.