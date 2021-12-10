State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Apollo Endosurgery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

APEN stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market cap of $239.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

