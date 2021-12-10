State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,618,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 555,064 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $1.68 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

