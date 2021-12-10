Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

RBCAA opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 30.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.