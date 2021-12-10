Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.