Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NFBK stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

