Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chase by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chase by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $95,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $294,800 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

