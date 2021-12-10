Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $47.00 at SVB Leerink

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.