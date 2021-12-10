Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CD opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

