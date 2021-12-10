Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 232.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Camden National worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249,187 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.