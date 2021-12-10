Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,463 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

