Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bryn Mawr Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $883.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

