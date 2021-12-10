Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $528.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.