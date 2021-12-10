Comparing Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) & KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Infinite Group and KnowBe4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.44 $680,000.00 N/A N/A KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and KnowBe4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KnowBe4 0 3 11 0 2.79

KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $28.08, indicating a potential upside of 21.65%. Given KnowBe4’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 0.34% -0.73% 1.63% KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

